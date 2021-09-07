Top 5 HBCU performances from Week 1 in college football

There were only three D1 HBCU games in Week 0 of college football, but Week 1 brought a whopping 15. With countless more D2 and D3 HBCU games, coming down to a list of the top 5 performances was difficult. Yet, here we are, with a few honorable mentions to boot.

A pair of SWAC programs top the list with outstanding offensive outings.

Alabama A&M offense

There is no better place to start than with the best HBCU game from Week 1. Alabama A&M narrowly outlasted South Carolina State in a classic southern duel, 42-41. Aqeel Glass maintained his mantle as the best QB in the conference, throwing 4 touchdowns and 426 yards with zero turnovers. The glass was not just half full — it was filled to the brim as the star signal-caller added a rushing touchdown to the stat sheet.

Nevertheless, Glass wasn’t alone in his offensive exploits. RB Gary Quarles rushed 22 times for 129 yards and a TD. Brian Jenkins Jr., an afterthought in a receiving corps with Zabrian Moore and Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, exploded for 5 receptions, 116 yards, and 1 score. Ibrahim led the team in targets, reeling in 7 for 82 yards, and caught multiple first downs.

Additionally, Odieu Hilaire pulled down 6 passes for 70 yards and another TD. Despite being the star of the spring season, Moore struggled for 46 yards on 3 catches, fumbling a possession away. Regardless, I expect the 6’3″ highlight reel to regain his form against Bethune-Cookman on September 16.

Prairie View A&M aerial assault

After the Bulldogs, there was no question who earned the second spot on the top 5 HBCU performances of the week. Led by their passing attack, Prairie View A&M dropped 40 on Texas Southern. Louisville transfer Jawon Pass completed 67.6% of his passes for 354 yards, 3 scores, and an interception. If he can continue his stellar play, Pass can rival Glass as the top passer in the SWAC.

However, Pass was not without help. Receivers Antonio Mullens and Jailon Howard made life easy for their QB, generating 267 yards and 3 scores on 14 receptions. Mullens was the deep threat, averaging 34 yards per catch (thanks largely to a 72-yard dash for the end zone). Meanwhile, Howard consistently moved the chains and quickly became Pass’ favorite target, hauling in 10 catches.

Kendrell Flowers, RB & Shaquan Davis, WR, South Carolina State

South Carolina State may have come up just short against Alabama A&M, but they left it all on the line. In an offensive shootout, it is no surprise a pair of playmakers for the Bulldogs make the top 5 HBCU performances of Week 1.

RB Kendrell Flowers transferred from Wake Forest and flashed his Power Five skill set. On 14 carries, he produced 80 yards and 3 plunges past the pylon. His longest run was 14 yards, meaning he earned every inch of his 5.7 yards per attempt. WR Shaquan Davis currently leads the MEAC with 140 receiving yards, 68 more than the next player. He also scored a touchdown on 5 receptions, living up to his 6’5″ stature.

Ronald Holmes, LB & Esaias Guthrie, DB, Delaware State

I’m a huge fan of D2 Bowie State, thanks to QB Ja’rome Johnson, DT Joshua Pryor, and CB Demetri Morsell. Yet, they could not knock off D1 Delaware State in the season opener. The Hornets’ defense stung the Bulldogs’ offense multiple times, with Ronald Holmes and Esaias Guthrie leading the way.

Holmes is a freshman, but he played like a sixth-year senior, racking up 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery. While Holmes was terrorizing Bowie State in the backfield, Guthrie made his presence felt from the secondary. The redshirt freshman broke up 2 passes and intercepted 2 more, returning one for a score. Delaware State’s defense is in good hands with Holmes and Guthrie in-house for at least two more years.

Keyshawn James, DL & Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State

Fayetteville State manhandled Elizabeth City State 46-6 to open the year. A key reason for their success was DE Keyshawn James and CB Joshua Williams. James produced video game numbers, recording 11 total tackles, 6 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. Williams showed why he is a legitimate NFL Draft prospect, breaking up a pass and intercepting another for a 32-yard score.

While it was an ugly loss for the Vikings, LB Taeyonn Reynolds proved to be a bright spot. He accumulated 7 tackles (all solo), 2 forced fumbles, and 1 interception.

Honorable mention

There were more than five standout performances in Week 1, so here are a few honorable mentions.

Hampton running backs

The Hampton Pirates own a two-headed monster in their backfield. Darran Butts and Elijah Burris put the “B” in “Beatdown” as they trucked, juked, and spun their way past defenders in Week 1. Butts led the team with 145 rushing yards on 11 carries, taking one 85 yards for some alone time in the end zone. Burris wasn’t far behind with 137 yards on 15 carries, but he bested his running mate with 3 scampers into the promised land.

Charles Hall, WR, Virginia Union

If you haven’t heard of Charles Hall, let me introduce you. After having a quiet true-freshman campaign, Hall burst onto the scene as a sophomore in 2019. He corralled 33 passes for 855 yards and 10 touchdowns. In the season opener, he torched Hampton for 152 yards and 3 touchdowns on just 3 catches.

Virginia Union did not play football in 2020, but Hall showed no signs of rust in Week 1 of the 2021 season. Again facing Hampton, he popped off for 182 yards and a TD on 6 catches. The Pirates pulled out the victory, but Hall made sure they earned it.

Antonio Golden & Jahseari Patterson, DL, Fort Valley State

Fort Valley State flew high in the Red Tails Classic against Tuskegee, pitching a 30-0 shutout. While WR Shemar Bridges shined on offense with 7 receptions, 87 yards, and a score, it was the Wildcats’ wrecking crew that gets the nod here. Antonio Golden and Jahseari Patterson dominated Tuskegee’s offensive line, combining for 7.5 tackles for loss and 4 sacks. Golden even forced a fumble, though the opposition recovered it.